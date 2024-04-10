Defeat of motions to let players wear shorts is ‘mind-boggling’

THE decision, at the Camogie Association Congress, to insist players must continue to wear skorts has been described as ‘pretty mind-boggling’.

Motions to allow camogie players wear shorts, instead of skorts, were defeated at congress held last weekend at the Westgrove Hotel in Clane, Co. Kildare.

Great Britain proposed the inclusion of shorts as part of the playing uniform within Rule 6. There was in-depth discussion at Congress on the topic, with many counties providing insightful feedback from surveys completed by their younger and senior players. The motion resulted in 45 percent of the delegates voting in favour and 55 percent against.

Motion 56 was proposed by Tipperary to replace the ‘skirt/skort/divided skirt’ entirely with ‘shorts’ as part of the playing uniform. The motion did not pass with a 64 percent vote against. The next time delegates can vote on the playing uniform will be at Congress in 2027.

‘I find it very frustrating because camogie is making headlines for the wrong reasons,’ Wexford camogie legend Ursula Jacob told RTÉ’s GAA Podcast.

‘It’s the repeated calls for players, who are at the heart of the camogie association. It’s pretty mind-boggling at this stage because the players’ voices should be heard. It’s like a constant fight in relation to the players’ voices. They know what’s comfortable to wear … if it’s more comfortable to wear shorts. I know myself that not one girl I know wears a skort at training, everyone wears shorts; it’s more comfortable. In this day and age players should be given the option and a choice should be there.’