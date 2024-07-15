Decathlon star Eoin O’Callaghan will fly Irish flag at U18 Europeans

BANDON Athletic Club’s Eoin O’Callaghan will represent Ireland in the decathlon at the upcoming European Athletics U18 Championships that take place in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia from July 18th to 21st.

Eoin (17) has enjoyed a remarkable rise in recent years, and his selection on a very strong Athletics Ireland team for the Europeans is further evidence he is one to watch.

Already this year Eoin was crowned U18 national heptathlon champion after winning gold with a new national record, he won U18 decathlon gold at the Somerset Combined Event Championship, won the senior boys’ high jump national title and also won Munster gold in the senior high jump and U18 javelin.

Now Eoin will get to test himself on the European U18 stage that current senior stars like Rhasidat Adeleke (200m gold, 2018) and Sarah Healy (1500m gold and 800m gold, 2018) have previously competed on.