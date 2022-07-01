Deane fires Carbery into final of Premier SFC colleges' section

CARBERY 1-12

BEARA 0-8

FORMER Cork footballer Ruairi Deane scored 1-7 as Carbery beat Beara in the Battle of West Cork in Bantry on Thursday evening.

Carbery’s reward is a place in the final of the divisions/colleges unseeded section against Avondhu next Thursday night.

Deane, on his home pitch, scored the only goal of the game in the 53rd minute to push Carbery six points clear and they never looked back in this derby semi-final.

Carbery led 0-6 to 0-4 at the break with Deane, Sean Daly, David O’Sullivan and Colm O’Driscoll were on target for the winners while Jason Harrington, Sean O’Sullivan and Paul O’Neill points kept Beara in touch.

A ten-minute spell when Carbery outscored Beara by 0-4 to 0-1 was crucial in the second half, with the excellent Brian O’Driscoll leading by example. Carbery were reduced to 14 men when David Kiely received a second yellow card. But Deane’s goal shortly after sent them on the way to victory.

Scorers - Carbery: R Deane 1-7 (6f); S Daly 0-2 (2f); D O’Sullivan, C O’Driscoll, B O’Driscoll 0-1 each. Beara: C Lowney 0-4 (3f, 1 45); P O’Neill 0-2 (1f); S O’Sullivan (1m), J Harrington 0-1 each.

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Scannell (St Mary’s); R Hourihane (Kilmacabea), B O’Driscoll (Tadgh MacCárthaigh), D Kiely (Barryroe); K Coakley (Bantry Blues), S Ryan (Ballinascarthy); G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers), C O’Driscoll (captain, Tadgh MacCárthaigh), O Scannell (Kilmeen), S Daly (Randal Óg), R Deane (Bantry Blues), D O’Sullivan (Barryroe). Subs: P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for K Coakley (24), K Keohane (Kilmeen) for R Hourihane (30, inj), K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers) for D O’Sullivan (53), C O’Connor (St Colum’s) for O Scannell (57), O Corcoran (St Mary’s) for S Daly (59).

BEARA: W O’Sullivan (Adrigole); E O’Shea (Urhan), E Murphy (Garnish), C O’Shea (Urhan); J Harrington (Adrigole), M O’Shea (Urhan), R O'Driscoll (Garnish); B T O’Sullivan (captain, Garnish), F Finner (Castletownbere); D Hanley (Castletownbere), P O’Neill (Garnish), J O’Neill (Castletownbere); S O’Sullivan (Adrigole), C O’Sullivan (Urhan), D Dunne (Castletownbere). Subs: J O’Shea (Urhan) for C O’Shea (30), C Lowney (Urhan) for D Hanley (30), Conor O’Sullivan (Urhan) for C O’Sullivan (inj, 46), T Murphy (Castletownbere) for Finner (55), D Crowley (Urhan) for E O’Shea (58).

Referee: R Whelan (Aghada).