Davy Fitzgerald joins Matthew Twomey's new Cork senior camogie management team

DAVY Fitzgerald is taking up a coaching role with the Cork senior camogie team.

The Clare man, who stood down as Wexford hurling manager in the summer, is part of new Cork camogie boss Matthew Twomey’s management team.

Twomey, handed a two-year term, takes over from previous manager Paudie Murray who held the role for ten years.

The addition of Fitzgerald, however, is the headline grabber, as the Clare man brings huge coaching experience to a Cork camogie team that lost this year’s All-Ireland senior final to Galway.

PRESS RELEASE

Cork Camogie is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Twomey to the position of Cork Senior Camogie Manager for a two year term Mr Twomey’s mgmt team includes Mr Davy Fitzgerald on the coaching side. pic.twitter.com/me9KsAcV9M — OfficialCorkCamogie (@CorkCamogie) November 29, 2021

A Cork Camogie statement on Monday night confirmed: ‘Cork Camogie is delighted to announce the appointment of Mr Matthew Twomey to the position of Cork Senior Camogie Manager for a two-year term. Mr Twomey’s management team includes Mr Davy Fitzgerald on the coaching side.

Cork Camogie would like to wish Matthew, Davy and the entire management team every success with their new roles.’