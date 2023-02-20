Davis: Club All-Ireland win was highlight of my career

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

EVEN though O’Donovan Rossa legend Tony Davis hung up his football boots a long time ago, his impressive trophy haul continues to swell.

At the annual Cork 96FM & C103 GAA Awards, held at the Rochestown Park Hotel on Friday night, Cork football legend Davis was deservedly presented with the Distinguished Career Award in recognition of his contribution to the game.

He won All-Ireland medals at minor, junior, U21 and senior, and played a huge role in O’Donovan Rossa’s famous 1993 All-Ireland club senior football final triumph – the Skibb club remains the only West Cork club to win the biggest prize in club football.

‘That was the highlight of my career,’ Davis said.

‘There was no winter in Skibbereen that year,’ he quipped, ‘Mick McCarthy was our spiritual leader. Our game plan was quite simple – you defend, you give it to Mick and he’ll do the rest. We enjoyed it, we had great fun and we are great friends, and those friendships are still there.’

Davis, as well as winning the 1992 Cork SFC title, also won U21 (1984) and intermediate (1985) county titles with O’Donovan Rossa, and he was a driving force on the club’s success in that era. A club legend whose talent and impact is still being recognised.