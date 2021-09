IN the recent South West novice A road bowling final at Ballygurteen, David Hegarty held on to defeat John Connolly.

Going for a €5,060 total, Lyre contender Hegarty started well and was a bowl up by the point known as ‘the women’s lane’. Connolly hit back with a big tenth and followed up with a couple in similar vein reducing the odds to 40 metres.

Making sight at the end of the straight ahead of his opponent was vital for Hegarty and he pushed on to win the contest by a bowl.