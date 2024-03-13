Dan Twomey named Cork vice captain as U20 football squad announced 

BALLINASCARTHY’S Dan Twomey has been named vice-captain of the Cork U20 football team.

There is a strong West Cork presence in the panel announced on Wednesday evening, as preparations for the Munster U20 FC championship step up – Cork take on Kerry in Supervalu Páirc Uí Chaoimh on April 17th (7pm).

The Cork U20 football panel includes Aaron O'Sullivan (Aghabullogue), Aaron Mannix (Dohenys), Alan Kelleher (St Colum’s), Billy Curtin (Valley Rovers), Bryan Hayes (Nemo Rangers), Colin Molloy (Nemo Rangers), Dan Twomey (Ballinascarthy, vice-captain), Dara Sheedy (Bantry Blues), Darragh O'Brien (Glanworth), Darragh Gough (Clonakilty), Darragh Clifford (Éire Óg), Darragh O'Donovan (Bishopstown), David Buckley (Douglas), Ed Myers (Naomh Abán), Fionnan Leahy (St Michael’s), Gearoid Daly (Mallow), Gearoid Kearney (Kinsale), Hugh O'Connor (Newmarket, captain), Jack O'Neill (Castlehaven), Kieran McCarthy (Carrigaline), Luke O'Herlihy (St Michael’s), Mark Óg O'Sullivan (Bantry Blues), Michael McSweeney (Knocknagree), Micheál Maguire (Castlehaven), Mikey O'Connell (St Michael’s), Niall Kelly (Newcestown), Olan Corcoran (St Mary’s), Olan O'Donovan (Barryroe), Patrick O'Grady (Killavullen), Rory O'Shaughnessy (St Michael’s), Rory Kavanagh (St Michael’s), Ross Corkery (Nemo Rangers), Sam Copps (Mallow), Shane O'Connell (Kilshannig), Timmy Cullinane (Carbery Rangers), Trevor Kiely (Mallow).