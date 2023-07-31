Daly hails ‘unbelievable’ win as Randals crowned champs

RANDAL ÓG 3-17

OWEN GAELS 2-17

(aet)

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

RANDAL ÓG held off Owen Gaels to win a magnificent 2023 Clóna Milk Carbery U21B hurling final in Clonakilty.

A day after Limerick lit up Croke Park, Randal Óg and Owen Gaels showed hurling is alive and well in West Cork. Before a huge attendance, both teams contributed to an instant classic that went right down to the wire.

Extra-time was needed before an overjoyed Randal Óg emerged three-points winners but boy, did Owen Gaels push them to the limit.

This was West Cork hurling at its best. Intense and physical, yes, but blessed with a plethora of marvellous scores that had the crowd on the edge of their seats.

When all was said and done, Cork U20 hurler Seán Daly’s 12 points helped Randals get over the line. Some of Daly’s scores were of the highest order but the All-Ireland U20-winning Cork hurler didn’t win this final on his own. Goalkeeper Barry O’Sullivan made five crucial saves, Eoin Hurley came off the bench to net a brace and Jimmy O’Sullivan arrowed home a top-class goal.

As for Owen Gaels, a brave effort came up short having played 51 minutes with 14 players following Aaron Ryan’s early dismissal. The runners-up constant hooking and blocking was a feature of a brave effort. Five squandered goal opportunities and 17 wides proved the Gaels’ undoing in a final Conall Cullinane, Keith Nyhan, Colm O’Brien and Timothy Cullinane played out of their skins.

It was Randal Óg’s night however, as supporters celebrated with the club’s mentors and players long after the final whistle.

‘This is unbelievable because at the start of the year we didn’t even know if we would be able to field a team,’ Seán Daly commented.

‘Just look around at the amount of support we had here tonight, it was unbelievable. Any day you get to bring a trophy back is a great day for the club.

‘I remember when I was younger, seeing lads bringing trophies back. Hopefully, this will spur on the next generation of Randal Óg hurlers.’

The two sides met in the opening round of this year’s U21B hurling championship with Randal Óg also edging a close game by three points.

A scrappy opening half saw Owen Gaels change ends deservedly 0-8 to 0-4 in front. Darragh McCarthy, Aaron Ryan and Colm O’Regan scores got the Ballinascarthy and St Oliver Plunkett’s amalgamation off to a bright start. It was 0-3 to 0-2 once Seán Daly began to find his range.

Then, Owen Gaels lost Aaron Ryan to a straight red card following an off-the-ball incident after nine minutes. Cian McCarthy (free) and Conall Cullinane rallied Gaels’ but Peter Collins and Seán Daly kept their opponents in touch.

Randal’s Barry O’Sullivan produced two magnificent saves before Padraig Healy and Cian McCarthy (free) efforts handed 14-man Owen Gaels a four-point interval lead.

The Gaels lost Cian McCarthy to injury shortly after the resumption but added three points via Conall Cullinane (two) and Timothy Cullinane.

Randals dominated the third quarter however, and although grateful for two more superb Barry O’Sullivan stops, finally began to make their numerical advantage count. From 0-9 to 0-4 down after 34 minutes, Randal Óg turned things around to draw level 0-11 to 0-11 shortly before the end.

Seán Daly was the instigator of his team’s comeback, firing over a magnificent seven points ranging from either touchline, inside his own 65 or with numerous defenders attempting to close down the Cork player. Peter Collins edged Randals in front for the first time with five minutes to go and a terrific final looked over once substitute Eoin Hurley rifled into the net shortly after.

Admirably, Owen Gaels shook off those setbacks and rattled off three points from Conall Cullinane (two frees) and Darragh McCarthy. Deep into injury-time, Cullinane landed a 65 to level the score, 1-12 to 0-15, and force extra-time.

Randals dominated the first period of additional time with Eoin Hurley flicking to the net before a brace of Pádraig O’Sullivan points. The scores kept coming as Jimmy O’Sullivan found the top corner to make it 3-14 to 0-15. Owen Gaels – back to their full complement of players – hit back within 60 seconds however, as another substitute, Tadgh O’Neill, goaled. The drama didn’t stop there as Colm O’Brien raised another green flag for the Gaels shortly after. Amid a welter of excitement, Randal’s Seán Daly converted twice from placed sliotars and Luke McCarthy pucked over the final score to win a memorable encounter for the Ballinacarriga club.

Scorers

Randal Óg: Seán Daly 0-12 (4f, 1 65); Eoin Hurley 2-0; Jimmy O’Sullivan 1-0; Pádraig O’Sullivan, Peter Collins 0-2 each; Luke McCarthy 0-1.

Owen Gaels: Conall Cullinane 0-8 (4f, 1 65); Colm O’Brien 1-1; Tadgh O’Neill 1-0; Cian McCarthy 0-3 (3f); Darragh McCarthy 0-2; Aaron Ryan, Padraig Healy, Timothy Cullinane 0-1 each.

Randal Óg: Barry O’Sullivan; Jack O’Neill, Liam O’Donovan (captain), Pádraig Duggan; Adam O’Donovan, Peter Collins, Thomas Kingston; Luke McCarthy, Seán Daly; Jimmy O’Sullivan, Pádraig O’Sullivan, Óisin Daly; Seán Calnan, Alan Brickley, Patrick Collins.

Subs: Danny O’Donovan for J O’Sullivan (45), Ben Coughlan for P Collins (45), Eoin Hurley for S Calnan (56), Patrick Collins for T Kingston (et).

Owen Gaels: Fionn Murphy; Keith Nyhan (captain), Rory O’Brien, Sean White; Aaron Ryan, Roy O’Driscoll, Eoin O’Driscoll; Colm O’Brien, James Lynam; Padraig Healy, Eoin McKennedy, Conall Cullinane; Timothy Cullinane, Cian McCarthy, Darragh McCarthy.

Subs: Donagh O’Driscoll for E McKennedy (ht), Sean Crowley for C McCarthy (33, inj), Tadgh O’Neill for S Crowley (55).

Referee: Andrew Whelton (Clonakilty).