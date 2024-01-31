Crowley starts for Ireland against France in Six Nations

BY SEÁN HOLLAND

FORMER Bandon RFC star and the 2023 West Cork Sports star of the year, Jack Crowley, will start at fly-half in Friday nights clash with France in the opening round of the Six Nations, capping an incredible week for the 24-year-old Innishannon man. This will be Crowley’s 10th cap for Ireland but it will mark his first Six Nations start as he looks to take over from Ireland's all time leading point scorer Johnny Sexton.

The game will kick off at 8pm Irish time in the Stade Velodrome in Marseille and will be live on Virgin Media 1. Crowley will line out alongside his Munster teammates, Peter O’Mahony (Captain), Tadhg Beirne and debutant Calvin Nash. The full starting team and replacements is listed below.

Starting Line-up:

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Calvin Nash

13. Robbie Henshaw

12. Bundee Aki

11. James Lowe

10. Jack Crowley

9. Jamison Gibson-Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Joe McCarthy

5. Tadhg Beirne

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris



Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. James Ryan

20. Ryan Baird

21. Jack Conan

22. Conor Murray

23. Ciaran Frawley