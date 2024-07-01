Crowley scoops URC Players' Player of the Year award

IT wasn’t the end of the United Rugby Championship campaign that Jack Crowley wanted, after Munster’s home loss to eventual champions Glasgow in the semi-final, but the former Bandon RFC player still ended the season with plenty of accolades to highlight his growing reputation.

As well as winning the URC Next-Gen Player of the Season award, and being named in this season’s Elite XV, the Innishannon man (24) was crowned the the BKT United Rugby Championship’s Players’ Player of the season.

This award was voted on by the captain and vice-captain of all 16 teams in the URC, with all nominees again required to have made a minimum of nine appearances, so it highlights the high esteem Crowley is held in that he scooped this award, too.

Next up for the West Cork man is Ireland’s tour to South Africa, with tests on July 6th and 13th.