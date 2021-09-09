Cronin's red card will be appealed to the Camogie Association’s appeals' committee on Friday night

CORK Camogie will appeal Orla Cronin’s red card against Kilkenny to the Camogie Association’s appeals' committee on Friday night.

The Enniskeane star has been handed a three-match ban after being sent off in the 57th-minute of Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final victory Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The red card – after Cronin was cited for striking an opponent – was upheld earlier this week before a hearings committee. It means that Cronin is set to miss Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final against Galway in Croke Park.

Cork named their starting team for Sunday’s final earlier today, with captain Linda Collins replacing Cronin.