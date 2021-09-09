Sport

Cronin's red card will be appealed to the Camogie Association’s appeals' committee on Friday night

September 9th, 2021 12:40 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork’s Orla Cronin is red carded by referee John Dermody during the All-Ireland senior camogie championship semi-final against Kilkenny. (Photo: James Crombie/INPHO)

Share this article

CORK Camogie will appeal Orla Cronin’s red card against Kilkenny to the Camogie Association’s appeals' committee on Friday night.

The Enniskeane star has been handed a three-match ban after being sent off in the 57th-minute of Cork’s All-Ireland semi-final victory Kilkenny at Croke Park.

The red card – after Cronin was cited for striking an opponent – was upheld earlier this week before a hearings committee. It means that Cronin is set to miss Sunday's All-Ireland camogie final against Galway in Croke Park.

Cork named their starting team for Sunday’s final earlier today, with captain Linda Collins replacing Cronin.

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.


Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.