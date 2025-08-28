Sport

Courceys must bounce back from Glen defeat

August 28th, 2025 11:00 AM

By Southern Star Team

Courcey Rovers' Fiona Keating.

COURCEY Rovers will look to bounce back from an opening round loss in the SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship when they take on Ballinora in Inniscarra this Thursday evening (7pm).

The 2020 county champions were defeated 2-16 to 1-12 by Glen Rovers in their Group C opener at Castle Road last weekend.

Cork star Saoirse McCarthy got the majority of the scores for the Ballinspittle club with 0-10, while the returning Fiona Keating (1-1) and Caoimhe Foleyw were also on the scoresheet The Glen led 2-10 to 1-7 at half time.

Now, Courceys turn their focus to Ballinora, who also lost in the opening round, going down 2-10 to 0-10 against Cloughduv.

This is a game Courceys have to win to have any hope of advancing to the knock-out stages, while their final group game is against Cloughduv on September 6th at Castle Road.

