Nationwide recall: Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta and Buffalo Ricotta Cheeses

August 28th, 2025 12:39 PM

Nationwide recall: Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta and Buffalo Ricotta Cheeses Image

Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta and Buffalo Ricotta Cheeses are being recalled due to the detection of Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria that can cause serious illness, particularly among vulnerable populations such as pregnant women, infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

Symptoms include mild flu-like effects or gastrointestinal issues like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection may lead to severe complications.

The incubation period ranges from 3 to 70 days, with an average of around three weeks.

What's Being Recalled?

 

Products:

Toons Bridge Dairy Ricotta

Toons Bridge Dairy Buffalo Ricotta

Pack Sizes: 200 g and 1 kg

Use-by Dates Affected:

Ricotta: 28/08/2025, 29/08/2025, 30/08/2025, 31/08/2025, 01/09/2025, 04/09/2025, 05/09/2025

Buffalo Ricotta: 28/08/2025, 29/08/2025, 30/08/2025, 01/09/2025, 04/09/2025, 05/09/2025

 

FSAI has confirmed that this recall is not linked to the widespread listeriosis outbreak associated with ready-to-heat meals or the recent recall of spinach and mixed leaves

