Two fast food chains green lit in Cork

August 28th, 2025 12:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Two fast food chains green lit in Cork Image

McDonald’s has been granted planning permission for a fast food restaurant and drive-thru in Carrigaline with digital ordering and outside seating.

Cork County Council approved plans for a single-storey drive-thru restaurant with outdoor seating adjacent to Aldi on Pottery Road in the West Cork town.

The approval comes despite objections from local residents, however the local authority gave the green light for the franchise, granting permission with 20 conditions attached.

It comes as US fast food chain Wendy’s, famous for square hamburgers,  prepares to open its first Irish branch at Mahon Point in October.

