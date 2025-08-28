Lions Club Budget Breakfast Briefing 2026

FIANNA FAIL Minister Jack Chambers will be a speaker at the Kinsale & District Lions Club Budget breakfast briefing in October.

The event will take place at the Kinsale Hotel & Spa on Thursday October 9th — just 48 hours after Budget 2026 is presented in the Dáil.

In partnership with Chartered Accountants Ireland Cork Society, this event brings together local businesses, community groups, organisations, and civic leaders in a unique blend of professional insight and charitable action.

Last year’s breakfast completely sold out and raised record funds for good causes, and there is already huge interest in this year’s event.

Keynote speakers include economist and author Jim Power, and Minister for Public Expenditure Jack Chambers.

‘To have top experts such as Jim Power and Minister Jack Chambers give their overview and analysis of Budget 2026 in the same week it is announced makes this year’s event extra special,’ said Cormac Fitzgerald FCPA FCA, President of Kinsale Lions Club.

‘We sincerely thank all members of Kinsale Lions Club, our organising committee, and everyone who has already booked in for their support.’

Funds raised will support the Paediatric Emergency & Childhood Cancer Unit at Cork University Hospital (CUH), local charities, families in need, and community projects.

Tickets and sponsorship are €50 per person, or €600 for a table of 12.

Book online now at www.kinsalelionsonline.com.