Ilen in control of their destiny

ILEN ROVERS 1-14

KILMURRY 1-14

MATTHEW HURLEY REPORTS

LEAVING the pitch disappointed with a draw against a highly-rated Kilmurry is a sign that Ilen Rovers are moving in the right direction.

It may not have been a second win on the bounce in the McCarthy Insurance Group Intermediate A Football Championship for Ilen, but this tie in Rossmore on Saturday certainly showed evidence of a team that can compete.

‘We’d be disappointed with a draw, Kilmurry would be disappointed with a draw, but we’re delighted with the performance,’ Ilen boss Flor O’Driscoll told The Southern Star.

‘We prepared really well but we knew we were up against a great team. We knew coming in that if we had a chance, we had to do everything right. We got most things right but a few mistakes kind of cost us. We’re well in the championship now, we just have to keep going.’

Kilmurry emphasised their capabilities with long-range scores from Kyle Kelleher and Liam Wall to lead 0-3 to 0-1 inside four minutes.

Hitting 1-3 unanswered, the Baltimore men turned the tide as Dermot Hegarty, Dan MacEoin and Adrian O’Driscoll all split the posts, but the key score was a goal from Daniel Coakley.

A move that started with Denis O'Driscoll winning a Kilmurry kick-out ended with Coakley finding the bottom corner – it was 1-4 to 0-3 after ten minutes.

A fisted effort from Denis O’Mullane and a 45 from Ruadhan Ó Curraoin brought Kilmurry within two scores but a brace from the returning MacEoin cancelled them out.

‘Dan is always worth points to you. He is a great focal point, a great leader in everything he does. You need players like that,’ Flor O’Driscoll lauded.

A two-pointer from Kelleher had Kilmurry in contention before Aaron O’Sullivan of Ilen and Kilmurry’s Seán O’Leary traded points. It looked like we were heading for a two-point Ilen half-time lead until that advantage increased due to two three-up breaches from the Muskerry side. MacEoin punished both errors to make it 1-9 to 0-8.

Points from Alexander Asling and the influential Wall gave Kilmurry the ideal start in the second half, but Michéal Sheehy and Adrian O’Driscoll scores eased Rovers nerves.

Seán Connolly pointed what looked like a huge score from the West Cork club but then came the sucker-punch. After Joe O’Mullane found O’Leary, the Cork U20 blasted the ball beyond Damien O’Sullivan – it was 1-12 apiece going into the last quarter.

Wall gave Kilmurry the lead for the first time since the opening ten minutes but MacEoin made sure that advantage lasted less than a minute. Then Barry Collins looked to have won it for a determined Ilen before Kelleher earned a point for the Muskerry team.

Next up is a tie with bottom club St Vincent’s on September 13th where a win will send Ilen into the knock-out stages, though if Kilmurry beat or draw with Boherbue, Ilen will advance too. They’re in a good place, but need to finish the job.

OUR STAR: While Kyle Kelleher of Kilmurry and Ilen’s Daniel Coakley are worthy shouts, Jack Collins was tigerish at full back throughout for Ilen Rovers.

Scorers

Ilen Rovers: Dan MacEoin 0-6 (4f); Adrian O’Driscoll 0-3 (1f); Daniel Coakley 1-0; Dermot Hegarty, Aaron O’Sullivan, Michéal Sheehy, Seán Connolly, Barry Collins 0-1 each.

Kilmurry: Liam Wall 0-5 (1tp); Kyle Kelleher 0-4 (1tp); Seán O’Leary 1-1; Ruadhan Ó Curraoin 0-2 (1 ‘45); Denis O’Mullane, Alexander Asling 0-1 each.

Ilen Rovers: Damien O’Sullivan (captain); Daniel Coakley, Jack Collins, Ciarán O’Dwyer; Aaron O’Sullivan, Joseph Hickey, Denis O’Driscoll; Peadar O’Driscoll, Dermot Hegarty; Barry Collins, Seán Connolly, Emmet Hourihane; Dan MacEoin, Michéal Sheehy, Adrian O’Driscoll.

Subs: Alan Holland for E Hourihane (47), Conor Harrington for A O’Sullivan (60).



Kilmurry: Jason McDonnell; Eoin Keane, William Ronan (captain), Brian Hinchion; Tomás Collins, Kyle Kelleher, Alexander Asling; Liam Wall, Conor Kelleher; Joe O’Mullane, Ruadhan Ó Curraoin, Laurence Asling; Seán O’Leary, John O’Mullane, Denis O’Mullane.

Sub: Max O’Leary for C Kelleher (ht).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).