Victory snatched from Bandon’s grasp with late leveller

Bandon 1-12

Rockchapel 1-12

BRENDAN KENNEALLY REPORTS

BANDON had victory snatched from their grasp in the dying seconds of injury time in a McCarthy Insurance Group Premier IFC thriller at Clondrohid on Saturday evening.

While Bandon may feel they threw this game away, having held a two-point lead at the end of regulation time, on reflection they may consider their good fortune that the earlier Rockchapel point had not gone into the net – a blazing shot in a crowded goalmouth hit a defender and went up over the bar when a goal was as likely an outcome.

Both sides had lost their opening games and could not afford another defeat – what this draw does for either side remains to be seen with Bandon facing Naomh Abán who are assured of progression, and Rockchapel to face Glanmire who have one win.

Bandon looked to be the better side in the first half and led by two at the break, 0-6 to 0-4. They were dominant in defence with Brian Crowley, Dylan O’Donovan, Conor Calnan and Jonathan Mulcahy prominent, the midfield pairing of Robert Long and Peter Murphy was working hard and up front Mark Sugrue and Michael Cahalane were always dangerous. First-half scores came from Conor Calnan (3), Mark Sugrue and Peter Callanan.

Rockchapel were a transformed side in the second half, and when Jack Curtin hit the back of the net in the 27th minute, they hit the front. Bandon hit back within two minutes when Mark Sugrue palmed the ball to the net. The sides were level, 1-7 each, in the 40th minute when Ciarán Curtin finished a penetrating run with a point for the Rock. The Duhallow men moved two clear before the three-quarter mark with further scores from Shane Curtin and Jason O’Callaghan.

Bandon showed their steel in the final quarter with a super rally that almost brought them victory. Michael Cahalane kicked over the only two-pointer to level matters in the 47th minute. Mark Sugrue’s 45 nudged the Carbery men in front with ten minutes remaining.

Cahalane pointed a free but Curtin did likewise for The Rock, before Jack Calnan’s point had Bandon two in front. Bandon lost Sugrue to a second yellow card as the hour mark passed and Seamus Hickey’s deflected point had the gap back to the minimum. Bandon looked to have survived but lost possession in attack and paid the price when Jason O’Callaghan levelled ten seconds from time.

Scorers

Bandon: M Sugrue 1-3 (2f, 1 45); M Cahalane 0-3 (2pt); C Calnan 0-3; P Callanan, J Cullinane, J Calnan 0-1 each.

Rockchapel: J Collins 1-1 (1f); J O’Callaghan 0-3; S Curtin, E Collins 2 (2f), S Hickey 0-2 each; J McAuliffe, C Curtin 0-1 each.

Bandon: Ciarán McCarthy; Eamonn Twomey, Brian Crowley, Eolan McSweeney; Conor Calnan, Dylan O’Donovan, Jonathan Mulcahy; Robert Long, Peter Murphy; Peter Callanan, Darren Crowley, Cathal Lynch; Mark Sugrue, Michael Cahalane, Jack Cullinane.

Subs: Charlie Long for E Twomey (44), Jack Calnan for P Callinan (48), Nelson McCarthy for D Crowley (57).

Rockchapel: Conor Murphy; Pat Curtin, Eamonn O’Callaghan, Shane Curtin; David Carroll, Brian Carroll, Maurice O’Keeffe; Seamus Hickey, Ciarán Curtin; Cormac Curtin, Jason O’Callaghan, John Walsh; Nicholas Lenihan, Jack Curtin, Jimmy McAuliffe.

Subs: Kevin Collins for D Carroll (inj, 16), Eoin Collins for N Lenihan (27), Mikey McAuliffe for C Curtin (ht).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Gleann na Laoi).