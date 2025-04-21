Countdown begins to Adrigole GAA Golf Classic

RORY McIlroy might be the man of the moment right now, but one event the Grand Slam winner hasn’t added to his CV is the Adrigole GAA Golf Classic – this is your chance to win a competition the Masters champion hasn’t.

The popular Adrigole GAA Golf Classic will take place in Glengarriff Golf Club on Saturday, May 10th and Sunday, May 11th. The format will be a three-ball scramble and entry is €90 per team.

In attendance at the recent launch were Glengarriff Golf Club captains Jim Coyle and Ka Bilous, Fergus Carey (Adrigole GAA Club Chairman) along with Adrigole GAA club officers, players and members.

The golf classic will be sponsored by Bernard Harrington's Glengarriff, Lauragh Construction, Cronin’s Ballylickey, Harrington Estates, GiGi’s Pizza and insuremyvan.ie.

Tee-time bookings can be made along with tee box/green sponsorship enquiries by contacting Paul (086-3561869) and Jim (085-2862555).