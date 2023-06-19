Cork's reward is home All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final clash with Roscommon

CORK'S reward for their stunning All-Ireland series Group 1 win against Mayo on Sunday is a home preliminary quarter-final against Roscommon next weekend.

The Rebels rallied from six points down to beat Mayo 1-14 to 1-11 at the Gaelic Grounds, and so secure the runner-up spot in the group and home advantage in the next round.

Cork have now been drawn at home to Connacht outfit Roscommon that finished third in Group 3 behind Dublin and Kildare.

The full All-Ireland SFC preliminary quarter-finals draw is as follows: Kildare v Monaghan, Cork v Roscommon, Donegal v Tyrone, Galway v Mayo.

Details of these fixtures will be confirmed on Monday afternoon.