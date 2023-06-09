Cork won't split up four dual players for impending fixture clash

BY KIERAN McCARTHY

UNLESS there is a late change to the impending fixture clash on Saturday week (June 17th), the likelihood is that Cork’s four dual players will all line out for either the football or camogie team and won’t be split up like last time.

On Saturday week, the Cork footballers are away to Galway (7.30pm) in their championship opener on the same day the Cork camogie team hosts Down (3pm), leaving Cork’s four dual players – Hannah Looney, Libby Coppinger, Orlaith Cahalane and Aoife Healy – caught in another clash.

This already happened in the Munster championship when the Cork football and camogie teams were in action at the same time on the same day. That time, Coppinger lined out with Matthew Twomey’s camogie team while Looney, Cahalane and Healy played with the footballers.

‘I don’t think we will split the players up this time,’ Shane Ronayne told The Southern Star.

‘Matthew and myself spoke about it, and that sends the wrong message to the players. It’s not fair on them. We haven’t come up with a solution yet, but that won’t be it. It will be either all one way or all the other way.’

Cork dual star Hannah Looney has voiced her frustration at this latest fixture clash, and Ronayne understands why.

‘It seems to be worse than ever this year,’ he said.

‘There isn’t a lot either management team can do to sort this out; this is above our heads. It’s very frustrating and very annoying for the players; it’s all to do with the powers-that-be.

‘Last year we had no clash and this year we’ve had one in Munster and now two in the All-Ireland series. The girls put in such a huge effort, it’s admirable that they are playing both and they should be praised for what they are doing. Naturally we are trying to sort it out for them but we are not making much progress at the moment. I would expect both games to go ahead next Saturday.’