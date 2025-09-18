Cork councillors backing An Post workers over funding

MEMBERS of Cork County Council have rowed in behind the Irish Postmasters’ Union (IPU) who are seeking €15m in annual government funding over the next five years, to prevent the rapid closures within the post office network.

At Monday’s meeting of Cork County Council, Cllr Ger Curley (Ind Ire) requested that the local authority contact Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Jack Chambers directly.

He underlined the importance of the country’s post office network describing it as a lifeline for rural communities. He added that post offices operate in areas where there are no banks.

Cllr Curley, whose wife works in a post office, said there is €10m allocated each year in subsidies but this is not enough given that there has been a 30% decrease in pay. ‘When someone retires as postmaster, it is often impossible to get someone to take over,’ he added.

Cllr Danny Collins (Ind Ire) agreed that the service is vital in rural communities. Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said lots of people depend on the post office for a range of services. ‘It’s the life of many villages,’ he added. ‘And everyone knows that once the service is gone, it will be gone for good.’

He urged: ‘Every effort should be made to keep the network we have.’

Cllr Patrick Hayes (FF) warned that the post office network is declining at an alarming rate and the government must invest in the service or many of the 400 post offices across Ireland could close.

Cllr Anne Marie Ahern said post offices are the heart and soul of communities and the older generation rely on them for face to face connection in the community.

Cllr Audrey Buckley (FF) said Crosshaven lost its post office a few months ago. ‘We couldn’t find someone to take it over because the pay is so low,’ she said.

Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) complained that An Post continues to reduce the financial benefits and he said ‘political intervention’ was necessary.

‘We as a political body have to support them,’ he added. ‘They are an important service in our communities.’