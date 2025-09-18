Hosepipe ban lifted this week

THE hosepipe ban imposed on Cork county in July was lifted on September 16th, Uisce Eireann has confirmed.

The utilities company is encouraging householders and businesses to continue conserving water, and thanked people for their ‘strong support and co-operation’ throughout the summer.

It said the Cork community’s efforts to reduce water usage and report leaks have been instrumental in protecting local supplies during a period of unprecedented pressure.

However, several supplies across the county remain in drought, including Ballincurrig/ Lisgoold, Dursey Island, Kilnagorteen, Nohoval and Whitechurch, which are currently being supplemented by tankered water. Clonakilty also remains in drought.

‘We’re extremely grateful to the people of Cork for their efforts to conserve water over the summer,’ said Brian O’Leary, regional operations manager at Uisce Éireann.

‘Now that the hosepipe ban is lifted, it’s more important than ever that we don’t lose momentum. Many supplies across the county remain under pressure, and while the weather is changing, it will take time for our sources to fully recover. In fact, well levels in several areas have shown no signs of improvement, and tankering remains essential to maintain supply.

‘We’re doing everything we can to protect and maintain water supplies, but we also need the public’s continued support.’

Showers use half the water of a bath, and reducing the length of time in the shower by two minutes can save up to seven litres of water.

For more information on water conservation and to access our Water Conservation Calculator, visit water.ie/calculator