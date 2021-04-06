Cork to face Dublin in 2021 Ladies National Football League

CORK have been paired against rivals Dublin in the new-look regionalised 2021 Lidl Ladies National Football League, which is due to get underway on May 23rd.

Last December Dublin beat Cork in the All-Ireland final to secure the four-in-a-row and now the two football heavyweights will cross paths in Division 1B, which also includes Tipperary and Waterford.

While Dublin are holders of the All-Ireland crown, Cork are the reigning Division 1 League champions, having won the title in 2019.

Meanwhile, Galway, Mayo, Donegal and Westmeath make up Division 1A.

The divisions have been comprised in regional fashion to minimise travelling for the competing teams, and to help ensure the health and safety of all counties.

Three rounds of group fixtures will be played on consecutive weekends, with the semi-finals scheduled for June 13th.

There will then follow a two-week break before the Lidl National League finals are played on June 27th. Fixtures will follow in due course.