Cork team named to face Limerick in crucial MSHC clash

CORK boss Pat Ryan has named his side to face Limerick in their vital Munster Senior Hurling Championship clash in SuperValu Pairc Uí Chaoimh, Saturday May 12th. Blarney's Mark Coleman is the only change from the side beaten by Clare, as he comes in for Ciarán Joyce who had been struggling with a hamstring injury.

The game throws-in on Saturday evening at 7pm

Starting team

Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig) Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons) Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers) Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra, captain) Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) Robert Downey (Glen Rovers) Mark Coleman (Blarney) Ethan Twomey (St Finbarr’s) Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville) Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills) Shane Barrett (Blarney) Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers) Alan Connolly (Blackrock) Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s)

