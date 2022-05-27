Cork team named for Munster final

Cork manager Shane Ronayne has made several changes to his team ahead of Saturday's Munster Ladies Senior final in Killarney.

The biggest takeaway from Friday evening's announcement is that Clonakilty's Martina O'Brien has been replaced in goal by Mourneabbey's Meabh O'Sullivan.

O'Brien started between the sticks for Cork's 4-10 to 1-12 semi-final win against Waterford a fortnight ago.

The Cork Senior team to play Kerry in the Munster final has been named by manager Shane Ronayne. Please note time of match is now at 12.15pm.

The other big news from a West Cork perspective is that Libby Coppinger of St Colums' has also been named in the starting 15.

Coppinger was unavailable for the semi-final win in Dungarvan because of her commitments with the Cork camogie team. She's be named to start at half-forward.

It could well be a busy day for Coppinger as she's also expected to play some part with the Cork camogie team who take on Clare at Páirc Uí Rinn at 6pm.

That game was originally fixed for 5pm but was changed in other to accommodate dual-players like Copppinger.

Full team: Meabh O'Sullivan; Roisin Phelan, Eimear Meaney, Sarah Leahy; Melissa Duggan, Maire O'Callaghan, Laura O'Mahony; Aisling Hutchings, Shauna Kelly; Emma Cleary, Ciara O'Sullivan, Libby Coppinger; Aine O'Sullivan, Doireann O'Sullivan, Orla Finn