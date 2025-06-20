Cork team announced for preliminary quarter-final clash with Dublin

JOHN Cleary has named an unchanged squad for their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final clash with Dublin, Saturday in Croke Park (6.15pm).
The starting side and the bench from the Rebels' 0-19 to 0-17 win over Roscommon stays exactly the same.
Paul Walsh and Seán Walsh, despite getting knocks coming off last weekend, keep their place while Conor Corbett gets a second weekend in a row on the bench.
Meanwhile, Dessie Farrell has named an unchanged Dublin side from their 0-22 to 0-20 win over Derry last weekend.
Meaning Con O'Callaghan and Lee Gannon are starters after being late inclusions last time out.
The full Cork team is named below:
1. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers
2. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam
3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree
4. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty
5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline
6. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan
7. Matty Taylor, Mallow
8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s
9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg
10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk
11. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown
12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow
13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers
14. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven (captain)
15. Chris Óg Jones, Uíbh Laoire
Substitutes:
16. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree
17. Neil Lordan, Ballinora
18. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven
19. Seán Powter, Douglas
20. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig
21. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven
22. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree
23. Ruairí Deane, Bantry Blues
24. Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers
25. Cathail O’Mahony, Mitchelstown
26. Hugh O’Connor, Newmarket
Standby Players:
27. Tommy Walsh, Kanturk
28. David Buckley, Newcestown
29. Darragh Cashman, Millstreet
30. Éanna O’Hanlon, Kilshannig.