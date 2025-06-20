Cork team announced for preliminary quarter-final clash with Dublin

JOHN Cleary has named an unchanged squad for their All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final clash with Dublin, Saturday in Croke Park (6.15pm).

The starting side and the bench from the Rebels' 0-19 to 0-17 win over Roscommon stays exactly the same.

Paul Walsh and Seán Walsh, despite getting knocks coming off last weekend, keep their place while Conor Corbett gets a second weekend in a row on the bench.

Meanwhile, Dessie Farrell has named an unchanged Dublin side from their 0-22 to 0-20 win over Derry last weekend.

Meaning Con O'Callaghan and Lee Gannon are starters after being late inclusions last time out.

The full Cork team is named below:

1. Micheál Aodh Martin, Nemo Rangers

2. Seán Meehan, Kiskeam

3. Daniel O’Mahony, Knocknagree

4. Maurice Shanley, Clonakilty

5. Brian O’Driscoll, Carrigaline

6. Seán Brady, Ballygarvan

7. Matty Taylor, Mallow

8. Ian Maguire, St Finbarr’s

9. Colm O’Callaghan, Éire Óg

10. Paul Walsh, Kanturk

11. Seán Walsh, Mitchelstown

12. Seán McDonnell, Mallow

13. Mark Cronin, Nemo Rangers

14. Brian Hurley, Castlehaven (captain)

15. Chris Óg Jones, Uíbh Laoire

Substitutes:

16. Patrick Doyle, Knocknagree

17. Neil Lordan, Ballinora

18. Rory Maguire, Castlehaven

19. Seán Powter, Douglas

20. Luke Fahy, Ballincollig

21. Conor Cahalane, Castlehaven

22. Eoghan McSweeney, Knocknagree

23. Ruairí Deane, Bantry Blues

24. Conor Corbett, Clyda Rovers

25. Cathail O’Mahony, Mitchelstown

26. Hugh O’Connor, Newmarket

Standby Players:

27. Tommy Walsh, Kanturk

28. David Buckley, Newcestown

29. Darragh Cashman, Millstreet

30. Éanna O’Hanlon, Kilshannig.