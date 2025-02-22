Southern Star Ltd. logo
Cork start Division 1 camogie league campaign against Waterford

February 22nd, 2025 9:00 AM

By Matthew Hurley

Cork start Division 1 camogie league campaign against Waterford Image
Cork camogie captain Méabh Cahalane at the launch of the 2025 Very Camogie Leagues. (Photo: James Crombie/INPHO)

THE CORK senior camogie team get their 2025 season up and running in Páirc Uí Chaoimh this Saturday against Waterford (2pm throw-in) in Division 1A of the national league.

The Rebels haven’t won the league title since 2013 and Ger Manley’s side will be keen to break that duck with Kilkenny, Galway and Tipperary all winning it since. Cork will want to get their year off to a good start too with the All-Ireland three-in-a-row in their sights later this summer.

Waterford is the first of three home games for Cork as they also welcome Kilkenny (Saturday, March 8th) and Galway (Saturday, March 29th) to Leeside. They have to travel to Dublin (Saturday, March 1st) and Tipperary (Saturday, March 22nd) for the remaining league ties.

The league final, if Manley’s side get there, will be in Croke Park on Sunday, April 13th.

Cork will be led by newly-appointed captain Méabh Cahalane.

