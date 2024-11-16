Cork star Laura Hayes crowned PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year

ALL-IRELAND winning Cork camogie star Laura Hayes was crowned the PwC GPA Camogie Senior Player of the Year at the PwC Camogie All-Star Awards in Croke Park on Friday night.

Cork claimed eight All-Star awards in total, while the Glen Dimplex Senior All-Ireland Championship runners-up Galway won five All-Stars. Tipperary and Dublin both deservedly came away with one award each for Tipperary captain Karen Kennedy and Dublin’s defensive ace Claire Gannon.

Cork’s Ger Manley was named PwC Camogie Manager of the Year, recognising his outstanding leadership and achievements for the Cork camogie team. Having only been appointed in November 2023, he continued to lead a strong Cork senior team to a three-point win against Galway in the final, making it their 30th All-Ireland senior camogie title, and their second in a row following their 2023 success under Matthew Twomey.

2024 PwC Camogie All Star winners: