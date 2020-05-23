Cork senior footballers will run 432km in one day to raise money for Pieta House

THE Cork senior football panel and management team will collectively run 432km in one day to raise money for Pieta House.

The Rebels’ fundraiser will take place on Saturday, May 30th, when they will run the required distance it takes to run through each of the 24 clubs involved in the set-up.

Starting with the team captain Ian Maguire of St Finbarr’s, the players will run the total of 432km between them over the course of the day, finishing with the Cork manager Ronan McCarthy in Douglas.

‘It was inspiring and heart-warming to see the nation-wide support for Pieta in absence of their main fundraiser, Darkness Into Light, but we the Cork footballers recognise that we can not rely on one event to fund such an essential service,’ Rebel football captain Ian Maguire said.

‘We plan to show our solidarity with Pieta by running the required distance between the various clubs involved in our set-up. We plan, quite literally, to club together and share the burden of 430km between our clubs and each player to run 10kms on May 30th. This is fantastic cause and please come out and support us.’

To donate on their GoFundme page, click here.

Also, you can follow ‘Cork Club Together 4 Pieta’ on social media channels such as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for updates and they will also have auctions throughout the week so keep an eye on these pages.