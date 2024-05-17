Cork remain unchanged for vital MSHC clash with Tipperary

THE Cork hurling team stays unchanged, from the side that defeated Limerick, for this Sunday's all important Munster Senior Hurling clash with Tipperary. Pat Ryan has decided to stick with the same 15 that helped defeat the reigning All-Ireland champions in Round 3.
One change amongst the substitutes is Castlemartyrs, Ciarán Joyce, having missed last weekends win, is back in the squad with Eoin Roche the unfortunate one to miss out.
The game against Tipperary is on Sunday, May 19th, in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles, with throw in at 4pm.
Starting team
1.Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig
2.Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons
3.Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers
4.Sean O Donoghue, Inniscarra (c)
5.Tim O Mahony, Newtownshandrum
6.Robert Downey, Glen Rovers
7.Mark Coleman, Blarney
8.Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarrs
9.Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville
10.Declan Dalton, Fr O’Neill’s
11.Shane Barrett, Blarney
12.Seamus Harnedy, St Ita’s
13.Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers
14.Alan Connolly, Blackrock
15.Brian Hayes, St Finbarr’s
Replacements
16.Brion Saunderson, Midleton
17.Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers
18.Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill’s
19.Tommy O Connell, Midleton
20.Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr
21.Luke Meade, Newcestown
22.Conor Cahalane, St Finbarrs
23.Shane Kingston, Douglas
24.Jack O Connor, Sarsfields
25.Conor Lehane, Midleton
26.Sean Twomey, Courcey Rovers