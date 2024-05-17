Cork remain unchanged for vital MSHC clash with Tipperary

THE Cork hurling team stays unchanged, from the side that defeated Limerick, for this Sunday's all important Munster Senior Hurling clash with Tipperary. Pat Ryan has decided to stick with the same 15 that helped defeat the reigning All-Ireland champions in Round 3.

One change amongst the substitutes is Castlemartyrs, Ciarán Joyce, having missed last weekends win, is back in the squad with Eoin Roche the unfortunate one to miss out.

The game against Tipperary is on Sunday, May 19th, in FBD Semple Stadium Thurles, with throw in at 4pm.

Starting team

1.Patrick Collins, Ballinhassig

2.Niall O’Leary, Castlelyons

3.Eoin Downey, Glen Rovers

4.Sean O Donoghue, Inniscarra (c)

5.Tim O Mahony, Newtownshandrum

6.Robert Downey, Glen Rovers

7.Mark Coleman, Blarney

8.Ethan Twomey, St.Finbarrs

9.Darragh Fitzgibbon, Charleville

10.Declan Dalton, Fr O’Neill’s

11.Shane Barrett, Blarney

12.Seamus Harnedy, St Ita’s

13.Patrick Horgan, Glen Rovers

14.Alan Connolly, Blackrock

15.Brian Hayes, St Finbarr’s

Replacements

16.Brion Saunderson, Midleton

17.Eoin Roche, Bride Rovers

18.Ger Millerick, Fr O’Neill’s

19.Tommy O Connell, Midleton

20.Ciaran Joyce, Castlemartyr

21.Luke Meade, Newcestown

22.Conor Cahalane, St Finbarrs

23.Shane Kingston, Douglas

24.Jack O Connor, Sarsfields

25.Conor Lehane, Midleton

26.Sean Twomey, Courcey Rovers