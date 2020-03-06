Cork make four changes ahead of long trip to Donegal

CORK manager Ephie Fitzgerald has made four changes to the team that defeated Mayo as the Leesiders look to maintain their 100 per cent record in Division 1 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League.

Cork would qualify for the April 19th decider if they beat Donegal in Ballyshannon on Sunday (1pm), and Mayo drop points against Westmeath.

As Cork look to make it five from five, Fitzgerald has called in goalkeeper Caoimhe Moore, and forward trio Eimear Kiely, Sadhbh O’Leary and Saoirse Noonan, with Lisa Crowley, Ciara McCarthy, Libby Coppinger and Katie Quirke dropping out.

Donegal, badly in need of points at the foot of the table, have made three changes from the side that lost out to Westmeath.

Denise McElhinney replaces Aoife McColgan between the sticks, while there are starts for Roisin Rodgers and Kathy Ward further out the field, in place of Kate Keeney and Tara Hegarty.

Donegal (v Cork): D McElhinney; A.M. Logue, E Gallagher, D Foley; N Carr, R Rodgers, N Boyle; N McLaughlin, E McGinley; A Boyle Carr, G McLaughlin, K Ward; N Gordon, E McCrory, C Sharkey.

Cork (v Donegal): C Moore; S Kelly, M Ambrose, A Kelleher; L O’Mahony, M Duggan, A Hutchings; M O’Callaghan, B O’Sullivan; O Farmer, Á O’Sullivan, E Kiely; S O’Leary, S Noonan, O Finn.