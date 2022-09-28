CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Castlehaven continue on their upward trajectory

A round-up of all the biggest Cork LGFA stories this week

Castlehaven’s ascension towards the top tier of Cork ladies football continued with a county intermediate semi-final victory over Rosscarbery last weekend.

Having won multiple junior titles in recent years, Castlehaven qualified for an IFC county decider courtesy of a 5-9 to 1-7 defeat of West Cork rivals Rosscarbery on Sunday.

Dinny Cahalane’s side are one victory away from reaching the Cork LGFA senior ranks, a remarkable achievement considering the ‘Haven’s ladies football club is only ten years in existence.

Mairead O’Driscoll (2-1) top scored for the winners with Hannah Sheehy (0-5), Eilis Bohane (1-1), Shelly Daly and Rachel Whelton (1-0 each), Niamh O’Sullivan and Siobhán Courtney (0-1 each) also contributed.

Rosscarbery’s productive campaign came to an end despite Ciara Hourihane (1-1), Sarah Hayes (0-3), Kelly Ann French, Brid Collins and Nadine Hayes (0-1 each) getting on the scoresheet.

Winning an IFC title and reaching the senior ranks represents the most difficult task Castlehaven has faced considering Glanmire stand in the West Cork club’s way.

The perennial intermediate contenders underlined their quality with 2-12 to 0-10 semi-final victory at home to Araglen Desmonds Buí.

This year’s intermediate decider is currently pencilled in as part of a triple-header of senior and junior county finals on October 1st at MTU.

***

The 2022 Cork LGFA senior championship semi-finalists were confirmed last weekend. Éire Óg will host Bride Rovers and Mourneabbey will travel to Aghada in the other last four encounter.

In a rerun of last year’s county final, Éire Óg defeated reigning champions Mourneabbey 1-15 to 0-3 in Ovens last Sunday. Mourneabbey were short the majority of their usual first team line-up and Éire Óg took full advantage.

Securing a Group 1 first place finish and home semi-final, Eimear Scally (1-3), Orlaith Cahalane (0-3), Laura Cleary and Emma Cleary (0-1 each) were amongst the winners’ scorers.

Elsewhere in Group 1, Kinsale registered a narrow 2-10 to 0-15 victory over Fermoy to finish third but missed out on a semi-final spot. Orla Finn and Caoimhe Horgan (0-4 each), Aoife Keating and Faye Aherne (1-0 each) and Lorraine Copithorne (0-2) were on target for Kinsale. Aoife O’Sullivan (0-10), Abbie Scannell and Ashling Hutchings were amongst Fermoy’s scorers.

In Group 2, Bride Rovers cemented their Cork LGFA SFC semi-final berth with a comprehensive 5-13 to 2-6 win away to Clonakilty.

Despite hitting the crossbar on three occasions, Clon could have little argument with the outcome of a game Bride’s Grace Kearney (3), Leah Hallihan (2) and Aoife Hurley found the net.

Millie Condon and Siofra Pattwell (1-0 each), Ciara Ryan (0-3), Katie O’Driscoll (0-2) and Sinead O’Donovan (0-1) were Clonakilty’s scorers. St Val’s proved too strong for Inch Rovers, running out 2-21 to 1-7 winners in last weekend’s other Group 2 matchup.

Any of the clubs who didn’t make it through to the Cork LGFA SFC semi-finals will contest the senior B championship over the coming weeks. Kinsale and St Val’s are through to the semi-finals by virtue of their third place group finishes. Clonakilty face Valley Rovers and Fermoy will take on Inch Rovers in the senior B quarter-finals.

***

Naomh Abán and O’Donovan Rossa served up a marvellous Cork LGFA JAFC contest in Ballyvourney. The West Cork club put in a terrific performance before losing 3-15 to 4-8.

Kate O’Donovan (1-3), Laura O’Mahony, Triona Murphy (pen), Mallaidh O’Neill (1-0 each), Sarah Hurley (0-3), Fionnuala O’Driscoll and Éabha O’Donovan (0-1) scored for O’Donovan Rossa team that requires victory at home to Beara to be in with a chance of reaching the county final.

Dohenys travel to Douglas next weekend requiring a similar result to join Naomh Abán and (possibly) O’Donovan Rossa at the top of the JAFC standings. Beara suffered their third JAFC loss in a row at home to Douglas last Sunday.

Muintir Gabriels lost 1-11 to 1-7 away to St Peters in the junior D county championship on the same day another West Cork club, St Colum’s, bowed out of the junior C competition.

St Michael’s edged the Kealkill side following a marvellous contest that ended 5-18 (33) to 6-13 (31).

Cornelia McCarthy (2-6), Libby Coppinger (2-4), Paula O’Mahony (1-2), Muireann Cronin (1-0), Lily O’Sullivan (0-1) scored for St Colum’s who also enjoyed a standout display from goalkeeper Leatitia Deasy McSweeney.

***

West Cork was well represented in the Cork LGFA U12 county championships once again this past weekend.

O’Donovan Rossa put in a superb display in the U12 A county championship Section 1 away to Mallow.

The Skibbereen club lost a cracking encounter 5-11 to 3-11 in game Emma Hodnett (2-3), Kayla Whooley (1-2), Lauren O’Regan and Grace O’Neill (0-2 each), Orla O’Donovan and Roisin O’Sullivan (0-1 each) provided Rossa’s scores.

In Section 2 of the same U12 A grade, Bandon were unlucky to come out the wrong side of a high-scoring 8-12 to 8-5 loss away to Ballincollig.

There was better news for West Cork in Section 1 of the Cork LGFA U12 county B championship where Valley Rovers edged Banteer 2-6 to 1-6. Alesha Cronin (1-3), Muireann Holland (1-1), Ruby Slyne, Aine Dinneen (0-1 each) were on target for a delighted Valley’s. Siobhan Crowe, Grace McCarthy, Alesha Cronin and Caoimhe Burke also impressed.

Kinsale lost to Inch Rovers in Section 2 of the same U12 B competition despite standout performances from Ella O’Brien, Lucy Kelleher, Hannah Murphy, Lucy Carmody and Charlotte O’Driscoll.

Carrigaline proved too strong for Castlehaven in the U12 C county championship, a game in which Aoibhin McCarthy, Kerri McAuliffe and Aoife McCarthy were outstanding for the West Cork side.

Tadhg Mac Cárthaigh were denied a U12 C county semi-final spot by talented Ballygarvan despite Brid O’Driscoll and Eve O’Donovan scoring for Caheragh club.

Ilen Rovers drew 1-8 to 2-5 with St Finbarr’s following a hugely entertaining U12 D county championship Section 1 clash in Togher. Maria Connolly (1-2), Maggie Hallihane (1-1), Alannah O’Driscoll and Hannah O’Driscoll (0-1 each) scored for a Rovers team Neasa Daly, Siobhan Hickey, Maria Connolly, Tiana Crosby and Lucy O’Driscoll also impressed.