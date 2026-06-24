CORK LGFA ROUND-UP: Bandon, Dohenys and Tadhg MacCarthaigh qualify for Division 3 semi-finals

BANDON, Dohenys and Tadhg MacCarthaigh have qualified for the Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA Division 3 semi-finals following the completion of this year’s county league fixtures.

There will be at least one West Cork representative in the Division 3 county league decider.

Bandon and Dohenys met in their final fixture in Bandon last Thursday night. Nothing but a win would suffice for the visitors to leapfrog Mallow into fourth place and confirm a semi-final berth. Their opponents were already through to the last four by virtue of finishing top of the table.

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Amid awful weather conditions, a narrow 0-7 to 1-3 victory cemented Dohenys’ place in the knockout stages.

Michelle Love (0-3), Ava O’Donovan (0-2), Kellie Ann Buttimer and Clara Duggan (0-1 each) were on target for the winners. Bandon’s scores were provided by Clodagh Barry (1-0), Laura Cummins, Rachael O’Donovan and Ava Long (0-1 each). Bandon and Dohenys will meet once again in the league semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, Tadhg MacCarthaigh confirmed a Division 3 semi-final berth with victory over Nemo Rangers in Aughaville.

A 4-13 to 0-6 win was attained thanks to Maureen Keating (1-3), Jennifer Collins (1-1), Ellen Hurley (0-5), Rachel Leonard (0-3), Emma Hegarty, Katie Kingston (1-0 each) and Helena Collins (0-1) scores.

As with Bandon and Dohenys, Tadgh MacCarthaigh and Nemo will face each other for a second time in the last four of the competition on Sunday.

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Kinsale’s hopes of reaching a Division 1 county league final were ended by Aghada in Rostellan. The West Cork LGFA side overcame St Val’s to reach the last four but were 3-6 to 2-2 behind at the short whistle. A high-scoring encounter delivered ten goals and finished 6-10 to 4-8 in Aghada’s favour.

Sophie Collins, Nicole Buckley, Jenny Murphy and Mary Clare Murphy raised the visitors’ green flags with Caoimhe Horgan, Abbey O’Brien, Áine Kearney and Sophie Collins also scoring. Sarah Leahy, Róisín Phelan and Lauren Lenihan each bagged 1-3 for the winners in a semi-final Mary Leahy (1-1), Clare Walsh and Eimear Cronin (1-0 each) also contributed.

Mourneabbey will be Aghada’s opponents in this year’s Division 1 league decider. The North Cork side travelled to Glanmire and recorded a 3-9 to 1-10 victory. Anna Ryan, Roisin O’Sullivan and Sarah Finnegan each found the net for a Mourneabbey team that also had Doireann O’Sullivan (0-4) and Laura Walsh (0-3) on their score sheet.

At the opposite end of the Division 1 standings, O’Donovan Rossa and Naomh Abán must meet in a relegation play-off to decide who drops down to Division 2. The Skibbereen and Ballyvourney clubs struggled for form and failed to win a game in either of their respective groups.

Elsewhere in Division 1, Clonakilty’s league campaign ended with a fourth placed Group 1 finish, as did Castlehaven in Group 2. Éire Óg and Inch Rovers will contest this year’s Division 2 league decider.

The Ovens club overcame Fermoy 1-12 to 1-8 thanks, in part, to Shauna Cronin’s personal haul of 1-3 last weekend. Lisa Murphy (0-4), Laura Cleary (0-3) and Méabh McGoldrick (0-1) were also on target. Inch Rovers defeated Midleton 2-17 to 0-7 in the other Division 2 semi-final.

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Beara concluded their Division 4 league campaign with a narrow 2-9 to 3-4 loss away to third placed St Finbarr’s.

Nina Murphy, Áine Spencer and Patricia Dunne stood out for a Beara team that produced another battling display. Murphy, Shannon Hanley Murphy and Katie O’Sullivan found the net for the visitors.

Clann na nGael will face St Peter’s in the Division 5 county league semi-finals but another West Cork club, Ibane Ladies, missed out on the knockout stages.

Ibane travelled to league leaders Ballinhassig and lost 5-11 to 2-6 despite a gallant effort. The concession of four first half goals helped Ballinhassig register their sixth win in seven outings. Cliona Harte (1-1), Katelyn Dinneen (1-0), Hannah Twomey (0-3), Sinead Walsh and Ellen O’Riordan scored for an Ibane side in which Annie Condon stood out.

Clann na nGael made Division 5’s final four courtesy of a one-sided defeat of Knocknagree. Gráinne McCarthy, Bernie Beamish, Roisín O’Driscoll, Kathlyn McCarthy featured prominently for the winners. Niamh McCarthy, Rachel O’Donovan, Katie O’Driscoll, Julieann Hayes and Fiona Coakley also impressed.

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Into Division 6 where Ilen Rovers confirmed top spot and an unblemished league record thanks to a walkover from Dromtarriffe.

The West Cork club will have home advantage for the visit of Courcey Rovers in the semi-finals. Courcey’s made it through to the knockout stages despite losing their last league game, 3-8 to 0-9, to Glanworth.

Muintir Gabriels have qualified for this season’s Division 7 county league final. The West Cork side has benefitted from consecutive walkovers in the knockout stages, courtesy of Killavullen and Carrigtwohill, to setup a meeting with either St Catherines or Mitchelstown in the decider.

There was heartbreak for Kilmacabea in the Division 8 county league semi-finals last weekend. In their first year fielding an adult ladies football team, Kilmacs travelled to St Mary’s in search of a place in the league final. The hosts rattled the net three times in the opening half however and led 3-7 to 0-4 at the interval.

Despite an improved second-half performance, Kilmacabea lost 6-10 to 2-9. Alannah Prendergast, Sophie O’Donovan (1-1 each), Kellianne French (0-3), Raonaid Kerrisk (0-2), Mary O’Donovan and Carloine Beamish (0-1 each) were on target for the West Cork club.

Kilmacabea’s best performers included goalkeeper Aela French, Raonaid Kerrisk, Sophie O’Donovan, Brid O’Donovan, Katie Hart and Kellianne French.