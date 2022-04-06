Cork legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín shares his knowledge at Carbery coaching workshop

ONE of the greatest hurlers Cork has produced shared his tips, tricks and knowledge at the latest Carbery GAA Coaching workshop.

Rebel legend Seán Óg Ó hAilpín was in Bandon GAA last Monday evening week to take part in a hurling training session that focussed on the speed of hurling, and how to train and prepare for matches. Local coaches and players were able to pick Ó hAilpín’s brain during the 75-minute workshop. It was the ideal chance to listen to and learn from one of the county’s finest.

This was the latest in an impressive list of Carbery coaching workshops – sponsored by Ross Oil and held free of charge – held over the last few weeks. Another local link is that Ó hAilpín also works with Ross Oil.

In early March in Clonakilty, Dr Wesley O’Brien of UCC Physical Education Department oversaw a coaching workshop on the ‘warm up’ and ‘cool down’ for youth and adult coaches.

Also in March, Carbery coaching held a nursery workshop for four to seven-year-olds that discussed fundamental movement activities, age-appropriate skill development as well as fun games and other tips for running a successful nursery programme in a club. Another coaching workshop saw James McCarthy (GDA), Paudie Crowley (GPO) and Colm Crowley (GDA) outline the Go-Games schedule for the 2022 season.

Also, at Carbery Rangers’ Newtown pitch recently, former All-Ireland winning Cork footballer Paudie Kissane, now established as an athlete development and performance coach, delivered a workshop on athlete development where he talked about integrating and developing athleticism in a football training session.

Again, this was a great learning experience for youth and adult coaches within