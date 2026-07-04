Cork have the firepower to advance to All-Ireland hurling final

GALWAY stand in Cork’s way of a third successive All-Ireland SHC final appearance.

The Rebels and the Tribesmen will go to war this Saturday (3.30pm) in Croke Park, with the reward a place in the biggest hurling game of the year.

Cork have been in decent form, with five wins from six championship games, including sweeping aside Offaly with ease in the quarter-final. But their second-half display in their Munster final defeat to Limerick left a lot to be desired – Brian Hayes’ goal was the Leesiders’ only score from play after the break.

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Leinster champions Galway are coming into this game with confidence following their commanding provincial final victory over Dublin (4-29 to 4-15). They are a team to be wary of.

The two sides met in the National League in February, with a rotated Cork side coming out on top in Salthill, winning 2-20 to 1-21.

Since then, the Tribesmen have won eight of their following ten matches, showing impressive form. Their only losses came against Limerick away by two points and at home to Dublin, where they were beaten by a last-minute goal.

Aaron Niland (1-30), Tom Monaghan (1-21), Conor Whelan (1-19) and Conor Cooney (3-12) have all impressed up front for Galway, but an injury doubt for Rory Burke could prove significant.

Manager Micheál Donoghue has injected youth to freshen up a team that had been knocked out of last year’s championship rather tamely. Niland and Jason Rabbitte are still U20 players, while Dara Neary and Cian Daniels have added energy around the middle third.

Having noted Galway’s promising signs, Cork also have players who have regularly performed at the top level.

Brian Hayes is the top scorer from play in this year’s championship with 5-13, while Alan Connolly (1-49), Shane Barrett (2-15) and William Buckley (0-18) have proven to be shrewd operators. Alan Walsh and Hugh O’Connor put in displays against Offaly that put their hands up for starting spots, even if the game was effectively over early on.

Unlike the football championship, there has been a lack of shock results in the hurling this year. That trend, judging by form and experience, doesn’t look like changing this weekend. If Cork can produce a performance, they will be preparing for an All-Ireland final on July 19th.