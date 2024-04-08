Cork GAA clubs reap up to €2m from Rebels' Bounty draw

CORK GAA CEO Kevin O'Donovan insists clubs will feel the benefits of this year’s record-breaking Rebels’ Bounty.

This is the fourth year of this fundraising initiative, and it’s proved to be the biggest yet with a record numbers sign-up (29,940, which is up 1000 on 2023) and €3m raised in total. An annual prize fund of €500,000 and a similar contribution to the Cork County Board (including running costs) will result in just under €2m being accrued by clubs.

‘We are thrilled to reach record numbers this year with record sales of just under 30,000. We look forward to seeing our clubs reap the benefits of this investment in their facilities and coaching structures and we are grateful for the contribution to our own teams and activities also,’ Cork GAA Secretary/CEO Kevin O'Donovan said.

Cork GAA Chairperson Pat Horgan added: ‘We are thrilled that Rebels' Bounty has now firmly established itself as a consistent and sustainable fundraiser for our clubs at grassroots level.’

Since 2021, a gross figure of €11.6m has been raised by Rebels' Bounty with close to €7.7m having been harvested by clubs.