Cork footballers name team to face Limerick in Munster Quarter-Final

JOHN Cleary has named his side to face Limerick in this Sunday's Munster Quarter-Final in SuperValu Pairc Ui Chaoimh, throw in at 2pm.

There's two changes from the side that drew with Armagh in their final league game, with Christopher Kelly coming in for Micheal Aodh Martin in goal and Kevin Flahive replacing Maurice Shanley at corner back.

Read our columnist John Hayes' thoughts on the big match here

Starting Team V Limerick :

(1) Christopher Kelly (Eire Og)

(2) Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

(3) Daniel O’Mahony (Knocknagree)

(4) Tommy Walsh (Kanturk)

(5) Luke Fahy (Ballincollig)

(6) Sean Meehan (Kiskeam)

(7) Matty Taylor (Mallow)

(8) Ian Maguire (St Finbarrs)

(9) Colm O’Callaghan (Eire Og)

(10) Paul Walsh (Kanturk)

(11) Sean Powter (Douglas)

(12) Brian O’Driscoll (Carrigaline)

(13) Chris Og Jones (Iveleary)

(14) Conor Corbett (Clyda Rovers)

(15) Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs:

(16) Micheal Aodh Martin (Nemo Rangers)

(17) Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

(18) Darragh Cashman (Millstreet)

(19) Thomas Clancy (Clonakilty)

(20) Kevin O’Donovan (Nemo Rangers)

(21) David Buckley (Newcestown)

(22) Eoghan McSweeney (Knocknagree)

(23) John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

(24) Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

(25) Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

(26) Steven Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

(27) Fionn Herlihy (Dohenys)

(28) Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)

(29) Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

(30) Neil Lordan (Ballinora)