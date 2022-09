NEW Cork senior football manager John Cleary has revealed the identity of his selectors.

His management team was announced and ratified at the meeting of the Cork County Board on Tuesday.

Cleary's selectors are James Loughrey (Mallow), Mícheál Ó Cróinín (Naomh Ában), Barry Corkery (Éire Óg) and Ray Keane (St Finbarr’s/MTU Cork).

In July it was announced that Castlehaven clubman Cleary has succeeded former boss Keith Ricken, and he has been handed a three-year term.