Cork face Tipperary in All-Ireland senior camogie semi-final

TIPPERARY stand between Cork and a sixth All-Ireland senior camogie championship final in a row.

The Rebels will take on the Premier County in this year’s All-Ireland semi-final after Tipp came through their quarter-final against Clare last weekend, winning 3-20 to 3-13.

Given the last-four tie, as part of a double-header, will be on at Semple Stadium in Thurles on Saturday, July 25th, Tipp will have home advantage for the clash.

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In the other semi-final, champions Galway will meet Kilkenny in the opening game, with a 4pm throw-in, followed by Cork v Tipperary at 6pm. Both games are live on RTÉ.

This will be the fourth meeting of Cork and Tipp this season. In the league, it was honours even at Páirc Uí Rinn, 2-8 to 1-11. Tipperary beat the Rebels in a Munster quarter-final, winning 1-18 to 2-9 at Semple Stadium. But when they met in Group 1 of the All-Ireland championship in Thurles last month, Cork won 0-21 to 0-18.

In the previous five All-Ireland finals, Cork won two (2023 and ’24) and lost three (2021, ’22 and ’25).