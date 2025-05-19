Cork face Meath in All-Ireland SFC group opener

MEATH will be Cork’s first opponents in the All-Ireland SFC group stage on Saturday, May 24th in Páirc Tailteann, Navan.

This matchup was confirmed after the Royals lost to Louth in last Sunday’s Leinster SFC final, 3-14 to 1-18.

Kerry and Roscommon make up group two, where three teams progress to the knockout stage.

Cork’s second game is at home to Kerry on the weekend of May 31st/June 1st and the Rebels’ final group outing will be at a neutral venue against Roscommon on June 14-15.

John Cleary’s side defeated Meath in the National League back in January, winning 2-19 to 0-21 at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Last year, Cork registered a 1-15 to 1-11 victory over the same opponents in Navan.

This is the first time the counties will have faced one another in the All-Ireland SFC since 2007. Cork won 1-16 to 0-9 in that year’s All-Ireland semi-final with Carbery Rangers’ Kevin McMahon netting a vital goal.

Cork have won on their last two trips to Navan, the aforementioned away win over the Royals and a 1-19 to 1-17 victory over Louth during the 2023 championship.

The Rebels have progressed out of the group stages in each of the last two seasons and will hope to do so once again.