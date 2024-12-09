Cork club players give the county championship structure thumbs up

ALMOST 90 percent of the 800 club players who took part in the Cork GAA Club Player Survey 2024 have given a thumbs up to the current county championships format.

With 800 players who played in the 2024 championships completing this survey – 204 dual, 304 football-only and 292 hurling-only – it offers a comprehensive insight into the views and thoughts of Cork club players across the five grades, from premier junior up to senior.

A whopping 89 percent said they were in favour of the current county championship structure that includes a group stage before advancing to the knockout rounds; this format was introduced for the 2020 season and has earned widespread approval, backed up by the fact that almost nine in ten Cork club players are in favour of it. The reasons for dissatisfaction include the length of the season, its compressed nature and the pressure on dual clubs.

Also, 96 percent of players said they were ‘satisfied or neutral’ with the number of guaranteed county championship games available to play in the 2024 season, and the discontent four percent indicated the close proximity of games and effect of injuries as their concerns.

Also, 86.5 percent are ‘generally in favour of the current split season/calendar’, with the remaining 13.5 percent not content.

The county leagues also fared well in this survey, as 87 percent of players were ‘satisfied or neutral’ with the number of league games available to play this past season. The remaining 13 percent highlighted that dual clubs having too many league games and single code clubs not having enough as the reason for their dissatisfaction.

The involvement of divisional teams/colleges in competitions and the option of playing home and away games in championships were also raised by players.

The recent county committee meeting also saw a discussion around a motion put forward by Castlehaven regarding home and away games in the championship. The Carbery club has suggested the following sequence of group games, in football and hurling: round one – home and away fixtures involving the two clubs; round two – the two away teams from round one are at home; round three – both fixtures are played alternatively at a neutral venue as heretofore.

The topic was discussed before it was decided that further time would be required to consider possible implications in financial terms. As a result, the format will remain as it is with no changes introduced for 2025.

Meanwhile, eight extra teams will be added to the county leagues for 2025 (four in hurling and four in football). The CCC were given permission to decide on criteria for the selection of these teams. Also, following a discussion, the knockout divisional U21 football championships will be played on three successive Sundays in February.