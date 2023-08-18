Cork Club Camogie Championship commences

TWO WEEKS after the Cork senior Camogie team won the O’Duffy Cup, the SE Systems county club championships are about to get underway with four teams already beginning their campaigns.

The West Cork clubs’ interest starts this evening as Enniskeane face Aghabullogue in Castle Road at 7.15pm in Group B.

The West Cork club will be thankful that key player Orla Cronin played in the latter stages of Cork’s victorious campaign after a long injury layoff. She will once again be a main player. Aghabullogue meanwhile have Cliona Healy and Aoife Barrett in their ranks so this will be a tough test.

In the same group, Courcey Rovers will have their championship season thrown in against Sarsfields on Saturday at 2.30pm in Castle Road. Deadly duo Saoirse McCarthy and Fiona Keating will be key if Rovers want to go far in the championship. However, they are up against a Sars team that were finalists in 2022, losing by just two points to Seandun. The Imokilly club may only have Cork senior squad players Molly Lynch and Olivia McAllen for inspiration but they are a collectively good team. The other side in Group B are Cloughduv, who will take this week off.

In Group C, Newcestown start their campaign against Eire Og on Wednesday at 7.15pm. Town will be hoping Ciara O’Sullivan plays some part of the group stage but this game might come too soon for her as she recovers from injury. Eire Og had no Cork senior panellists in 2023 so it’s an opportunity for the West Cork side to get points on the board. The other game in that group sees Inniscarra face Ballygarvan on Monday at 7.15pm in Castle Road. The only county senior panellist from this year on show here is Izzy O’Regan of Ballygarvan but this should be a tight encounter between two evenly matched teams.

In Group A there is no West Cork side but a few West Cork links to a city side.

St Finbarrs are in action on Saturday against Glen Rovers in Castle Road at 5pm. Kate Wall (originally of Kilbrittain/Timoleague) and the Cahalane sisters in Meabh and Orlaith (who’s Dad Niall is from Castlehaven) are key players for the Barrs.

Fr O’Neills, St Catherines and Killeagh make up the five clubs in Group A.

CAMOGIE SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES

FRIDAY 18TH

7.15pm, Enniskeane v Aghabullogue in Castle Road

SATURDAY 19TH

2.30pm, Sarsfields v Courcey Rovers in Castle Road; 5.30pm, St Finbarrs v Glen Rovers in Castle Road

MONDAY 21ST

7.15pm, Inniscarra v Ballygarvan in Castle Road

WEDNESDAY 23RD

7.15pm, Eire Og v Newcestown, venue TBC

7.15pm, Fr O'Neills v Killeagh in St Catherines