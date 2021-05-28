Cork camogie captain Ashling Moloney wants home advantage

CORK intermediate camogie captain Ashling Moloney wants the Rebels to make it three wins from three Division 2 league games when they travel to Galway this Saturday, as it carries an extra prize in the knock-out stages.

After wins against Tipperary and Kerry already, Cork have started the league well and are eager to maintain their winning run.

‘We will secure home advantage for the knockout stages if we win up in Galway so that’s something we will definitely be targeting,’ Moloney said.

‘Galway are a good side as they beat Tipperary so it’s going to be another battle. Galway will have home advantage so we will need to be ready.

‘Things are going well for us so far and we are happy. The squad has plenty of experience but there are a lot of younger girls making their presence felt. It is good to have so many young players and the league is a great opportunity for them to show what they can do,’ the Courcey Rovers player added.

Meanwhile, Cork manager Mark McCarthy is also pleased with his side’s Division 2 progress ahead of the clash in Galway.

‘Overall, beating Kerry (last weekend) was a positive win but regarding the first-half performance, we weren’t happy with it,’ McCarthy said.

‘We failed to adapt to their strategy of dropping players back. We said it to the girls during the water break, they needed to communicate better, get into better positions and get our structures right. Once we found our feet, adapted to their shape and running game, we upped our performance accordingly.’

Cork fielded a changed line-up from their previous win in the league away to Tipperary. McCarthy also utilised his substitutes bench to good effect and was pleased with the results.

‘Every member of our squad has seen some form of game time now at this stage,’ the Cork boss said.

‘Rotation-wise, we are pleased with how it worked out against Kerry. With the strength in depth that we now have, every player in the Cork squad is well able to slot into a position.’