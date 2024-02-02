Cork bowlers hope to raid the Orchard in Madden

MADDEN, within a few miles of Armagh city, is one of the game’s most decorated in terms of All-Irelands won by a club’s membership.

It is, of course, the homeland of Kelly Mallon whose phenomenal achievements have contributed so much to putting her homeplace in the record books. But there have been so many more since Francie Kiernan won the first for Madden when defeating Cork’s John Desmond in the 1980 U16 final at Ballyshonin, with Raffertys, Hughes, Morgans, Kiernans and McGuires among a host of names from the club who are included in bowling’s roll of honour.

This weekend’s Ból Chumann Uladh Youth Development Fundraiser marks a return to the Farnaloy road for a seven-score series that includes many of the game’s leading lights from north and south. A sizable Cork contingent will make their way northwards if only to witness the stand-out senior clash on Sunday afternoon. All-Ireland senior champion Thomas Mackle, after his stellar year in 2023, will be hoping there is no slippage from those heights when he takes on the very much in-form Aidan Murphy, whose performances through the latter months of last year, particularly at Castletownbere, have heralded a man back at the peak of his powers. Their clash is one to whet the appetite for the new season.

There is an interesting opener at 9.30am on Saturday when All-Ireland junior C champion Barry O’Reilly takes on Jim Coffey. This is followed by an intriguing contest between Gavin Twohig and Pete Carr; Twohig always commands good support and is playing on the road where he won the All-Ireland intermediate crown in 2016. John Grimley and Flor Crowley will engage in Saturday’s third score while senior standard-bearers Colm Rafferty (Armagh) and Gary Daly (Cork) renew acquaintances when closing out Saturday’s programme.

Opening Sunday, an intermediate set-to between Bryan O’Reilly (Armagh) and Bantry’s Tim Young could be an opportunity for the Cork man to get back to winning ways. Some of the game’s leading ladies see action in Sunday’s second score. Sisters Hannah and Ellen Sexton have a tough task in taking on Dervla Toal-Mallon and rising star Shannon McGuire but will, no doubt, relish the challenge.

The full programme for Madden on the February bank holiday weekend is as follows:

Saturday, February 3rd – 9.30am (Armagh names first), Barry O’Reilly v Jim Coffey; 11am, Pete Carr v Gavin Twohig; 1pm, John Grimley v Flor Crowley; 2.30pm, Colm Rafferty v Gary Daly. Sunday, February 4th – 10am, Bryan O’Reilly v Tim Young; 12pm, Dervla Toal-Mallon/Shannon McGuire v Hannah/Ellen Sexton; 2.30pm, Thomas Mackle v Aidan Murphy.