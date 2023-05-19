Cork and Kerry to meet again in a Munster minor final

OLD foes Cork and Kerry meet again in the Munster minor football final after beating Tipperary and Limerick respectively on Thursday night.

The final will be held in Austin Stack Park, Tralee on June 2nd at 7.30pm and will be live on TG4.

An All-Ireland quarter-final spot is guaranteed for both sides whatever the result.

The Rebels had a comfortable win over Tipperary in Semple Stadium, Thurles, 5-9 to 1-11, but the scoreline was not a fair reflection on proceedings.

Kilmurry’s Denis O’Mullane struck an early goal to make it 1-1 to no score after three minutes. The home side drew it back to level terms at half time however, 1-4 to 0-7.

Once Cork got the goals, they killed off the game. Sean Coakley (2) and O’Mullane struck the net before Bantry Blues’ Dara Sheedy fired home a superb solo goal. Frank Hurley from O’Donovan Rossa, Coakley, Sheedy and O’Mullane all stood out as Ray O’Mahony’s side got the job done.

Kerry, meanwhile, comfortably saw off Limerick in Newcastlewest, 1-19 to 1-2. It was a close game at half time however as Limerick bagged a 20th minute goal, 0-6 to 1-1.

A red card for the Treaty eight minutes into the second spell ended the chance of an upset however and Kerry drove on. The visitors got 1-13 in the second half, easing to the win. The Kingdom scored their goal in the final minute of the match through Darragh Hogan. Paddy Lane hit 0-7, five from play for Kerry, and will be one for Cork to watch. It promises to be another enthralling encounter between the two great rivals.