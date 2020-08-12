Cork ace David Lowney scores 1-13 as Clonakilty ease into Carbery JAHC quarter-finals

Clonakilty 4-27

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna 1-7

WITH Cork hurler David Lowney lighting the way, Clonakilty ran riot in the first round of the RCM Tarmacadam junior A hurling championship on a splendid pitch in Ahiohill. Victims were hapless Mathúnas, who couldn’t keep pace with the flying Clon side.

‘It’s hard to judge us on this game,’ admitted Clon manager Michael Harte.

‘Mathúnas just didn’t turn up tonight and the game was over as a contest far too early. We made full use of the space Mathúnas left us and it’s good to get a score like that on the board against any side.’

Architect of this performance was county hurler David Lowney, lining out at centre forward, whose striking was immaculate on the night, rifling 1-13, seven points from placed balls. He was a cut above the junior grade on this showing but not far behind was county footballer Sean White, who absolutely dominated midfield, especially in the first half when the issue was being decided.

Another stand-out figure in the first half was young Brian White, brother of goalkeeper Mark and midfielder Sean, who won great possession at wing forward, while Niall Barrett made a fine debut at corner back.

Mathúnas, though well-outclassed, gave it their all but apart from centre back Patrick Crowley, who finished at full forward, Jamie Lucey, Jeremiah Hurley, and veteran sub John Paul O’Callaghan, they won’t be too happy with this substandard performance.

Against the strong breeze, Clon grabbed control after a slow start and by the first water break were 0-7 to 0-2 in front, courtesy of some fine accuracy from Lowney and the White brothers. Mathúnas’ scores came from Lucey and Crowley.

Clon continued their dominance in the second quarter and the points continued to flow before Sean White rattled the Mathúna net in the 28th minute. It was 1-15 to 0-4 at the half-time break, with Cian O’Donovan, Seán McEvoy and Anglin adding their names to the list of Clon scorers.

Playing with the breeze in the second half, Clon seemed to ease off in the third quarter but the hard-working Sean O’Donoghue did register a goal in the 40th minute. The tall Patrick Crowley had switched to full forward for Mathúnas at this stage and he used his height to bat home a goal in the 44th minute and it was 2-23 to 1-5 at the water break.

The last quarter was one-way traffic as Clon continued to pile on the scores, with the lively Eoin Ryan and sub Shane Collins, joining the scorers. JP O’Callaghan, Kevin O’Donovan and Jamie Lucey hit points for outgunned Mathúna’s.

Scorers

Clonakilty: David Lowney 1-13 (7f); Sean White 1-5; Sean O’Donoghue, Timmy Anglin 1-1 each; Brian White, Cian O’Donovan 0-2 each; Eoin Ryan, Sean McEvoy, Shane Collins 0-1 each. Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Patrick Crowley 1-1; Jamie Lucey 0-2; Kevin O’Donovan, John Paul O’Callaghan, Jeremiah Hurley, Gavin O’Leary 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: Mark White; Niall Barrett, David O’Regan, Ciarán Crowley; Eoghan Deasy, James O’Brien, Denis Murphy; Eoin Ryan, Sean White; Brian White, David Lowney, Sean O’Donoghue; Sean McEvoy, Timmy Anglin, Cian O’Donovan. Subs: Shane Collins for C Crowley (45), David Walsh for D O’Regan (46), Shane Deasy for T Anglin (48), David O’Sullivan for D Murphy (50), Kieran Calnan for S McEvoy (55).

Diarmuid Ó Mathúna: Mícheál O’Driscoll; Ronan McCarthy, Padraig O’Driscoll, Brian Horgan; Jack O’Callaghan, Patrick Crowley, William Horgan; Cathal Mangan, Sean Crowley; Jamie Lucey, Joseph O’Driscoll, Gavin O’Leary; Jeremiah Hurley, Kevin O’Donovan, James Crowley. Subs: John Paul O’Callaghan for J O’Driscoll (15), Joseph O’Driscoll for J Crowley (38), Cian Buttimer for B Horgan (40), J Shannon for G O’Leary (50), Robbie Lucey for J Hurley (55).

Referee: E Sheehy (Newcestown).