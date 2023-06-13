Sport

Corbett and Walsh could return for Cork against Mayo

June 13th, 2023 3:24 PM

By Kieran McCarthy

Cork’s Conor Corbett in action against Louth in the league..

CORK footballers Conor Corbett and Tommy Walsh have been rated as ‘50/50’ chances to face Mayo in Sunday’s All-Ireland senior football championship Group 1 game at the Gaelic Grounds.

Both forward Corbett and defender Walsh missed the loss to Kerry last time out with hamstring injuries, but could be in line for recalls if they come through this week unscathed.

‘It’s 50/50 at this stage. If they train this week and come through, hopefully they’ll be okay. They haven't trained fully as of yet,’ Cork boss John Cleary told The Southern Star.

Meanwhile, Cork defender Sean Meehan will not feature for Cork again in this campaign.

‘Sean had an operation last week and he is out for the rest of the championship,’ Cleary said.

In Thursday's Southern Star we chat to Cleary ahead of the Mayo game this weekend

