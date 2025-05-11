Conor Hourihane hails ‘little glimpse in how we move forward’ after Barnsley finish season a high note

CONOR Hourihane hopes Barnsley’s 4-2 win away to Reading in their final League One game of the season is ‘a little glimpse in how we move forward’.

The Bandon man, appointed Barnsley boss last month, hailed his team as ‘brilliant’ after the Tykes scored four goals in the second half on Sunday to end the season on a high and seal a 12th place finish in the league.

‘It’s brilliant to finish off the season on a positive note,’ said Hourihane, who is planning a busy summer in preparation for next season.

‘We have to take all that into the summer and try to build some momentum.We all know that there is a lot of work to do and that we need to crank up the mentality and the work rate over the summer.

‘Hopefully, today can be a little glimpse in how we move forward.’