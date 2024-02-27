Con Desmond boxes clever to win fourth Munster in a row

CON Desmond boxed his way to a fourth Munster title in a row – and now he is ready to take on the All-Ireland series.

The talented Bantry ABC boxer had won the county championship title two weeks earlier, and progressed to the recent Munster Boxing Championships In Dungarvan.

Con had two contests, and he passed both tests. He boxed Bradley Mulqueen from Corpus Christi Boxing Club in Limerick and won by stoppage in round one. Con advanced to the final on Sunday where he boxed a very tough opponent, Martin O'Donnell from Charleville Boxing Club. Con dominated all rounds and won by unanimous decision, and he now goes through to box in the All-Ireland championships.

Con has contested two All-Ireland finals in the past two years, but came just short on both occasions, agonisingly losing a split decision in 2023 after a close bout with Kalem Kelly (Baldoyle ABC, Dublin) at the National Boxing Stadium in Dublin. Hopefully it’s third time lucky for Con this year.