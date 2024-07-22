Comete Des Landes impresses in Lyre with big win

BY TIM KELLEHER

LEADING French driver Frank Ouvrie continued his love affair with the Lyre track when taking out one of the big races at the Richard Phelan Memorial weekend.

Ouvrie, who has driven close to 2000 winners in his native France, was the class act in the Richard Phelan Memorial Trot Handicap with Comete Des Landes winning by six lengths. The winner is owned by the Murphy brothers from Baltimore and Thomond O’Mara.

Another French driver, Jonathan Poutrel was also on the scoresheet with Fina Mix for Finbarr Quill from Kenmare in the free-for-all trot, winning by a length and a half from his seven rivals.

The Richard Phelan Memorial Handicap Pace final produced another nail-biting finish, as Larry Camden recovered from going off stride to beat Get Me Out Of Here by a length. The free-for-all pace was a real classic. With track record holder Northern Pride a non-runner, Cash All got up on the line to win by a short head for the Meadow Branch and Brian Redmond-owned son of Kikicolt.

John Roche Jnr from Dublin, a nephew of leading driver Billy Roche, rode in with two winners for the day, both coming on Elysium D'Ostal. Coalford Henry H, owned by cousins Sean and Simon Duggan from Tyrone, looked a real smart type with a win in the Grade G1 & G2 Pace.

The two divisions of the two-year-old pace saw two nice looking youngsters win on debut. In the fillies, Churchview Meow saw off Anglesey Beeline by four lengths while in the colts division The Groomsman beat Oakwood Dessie by two lengths.

There were two races for C class drivers. Blazin Hanover won a very competitive heat from GDs Honey. Gavin Playford from Belfast drove his first winner under rules with Jack Sparrow in the second heat. The Kanes have always been great supporters of the trot races and Sean Kane sent out Lieutenant Dan, who he owns jointly with Jeremiah O'Mahony from Dunmanway, to take the three-year-old trot.

On Saturday in the Grade G pace, Fintry Deuce, on only his second outing, led from the start and was a two-length winner from Totally Reily. Sean Twomey drove the winner for Skibbereen owner Raymond O'Regan. In The Grade G & F Trot Dedicace De Rhuys won, and the winner is owned by John O;Sullivan from Goleen and trained by James Hurley in Reenascreena.

In the Colts, Down By Crecora gave James Hurley a training double on the day and a one-two in the race. Jamie Hurley sent the son of Down by the Sea to the front and led home stable companion Benny The Legend.